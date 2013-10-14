Wrexham attempted murder charge man, 21, dies in hospital

A 21-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Wrexham has died in hospital, says a prison operator.

Gary Douglas, who appeared before the town's magistrates' court last Friday, died the following day at Fazakerley Hospital in Liverpool.

He had been remanded to HMP Altcourse in Fazakerley, Liverpool.

G4S, which runs the prison in Liverpool, said he died in the hospital at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Mr Douglas, of Llay, Wrexham, was also accused of affray, assault, and three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges related to an alleged attack on three students on 2 October.

A G4S spokesperson said: "As with all deaths in custody, the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will conduct an investigation."

Merseyside Police confirmed they are investigating the death of a man in hospital early after he was transferred from Altcourse Prison.

The force said: "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

"The man's next of kin have been made aware."