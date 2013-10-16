Operation Pallial: Man arrested over care home abuse

Detectives investigating historical sex abuse at children's homes in north Wales have arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault.

Officers attached to Operation Pallial - the investigation being run by the National Crime Agency (NCA) - arrested the 53-year-old from Connah's Quay, Flintshire.

The three alleged offences involved a boy when he was aged between 12 and 14, between 1984 and 1985.

It is the investigation's 12th arrest.

Operation Pallial is an investigation led by NCA Director General Keith Bristow into recent allegations of historical abuse in the care system in north Wales.

It was launched last November to look at allegations relating to 18 care homes between 1963 and 1992.