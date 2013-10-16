Glynis Solmaz: Christopher Curran cleared over woman's death

Image caption Mrs Solmaz's body was found slumped in a bedroom two days after the burglary

A man has been cleared of the murder and manslaughter of a 65-year-old woman during a burglary at her Wrexham home.

Christopher Curran admitted conspiring with three others to burgle Glynis Solmaz's home in February to steal £40,000 cash.

The jury at Mold Crown Court are to resume deliberations in the case of co-defendant Alexandros Wetherill.

Both men admit conspiracy to burgle with Mrs Solmaz's ex-son-in-law, Christopher Natt, and David Lovell.

Mr Curran, 34, from Wrexham - who had not touched Mrs Solmaz - had been charged on the basis of joint enterprise.

Mr Wetherill, 24, from Wrexham admits that he inflicted the fatal neck injuries which led to her death and has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

But he denies a murder charge.

It is alleged that Mr Natt told them there was £40,000 in the safe and Mr Curran recruited Mr Wetherill to commit the burglary after asking two others to do it first.

Mr Curran said it was their intention the burglary be committed when she was not at home.

The safe contained £10,000, they say, and Mrs Solmaz's body was found slumped in the bedroom two days later.