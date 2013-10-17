Glynis Solmaz: Burglary death jury fails to reach verdict

From the section

Image caption Glynis Solmaz was found dead with injuries to her neck and face

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pensioner in a burglary has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

Glynis Solmaz, 65, was killed at her Wrexham home in February, Mold Crown Court has heard.

Alexandros Wetherill, 24, from Wrexham, admitted her manslaughter but denied murder.

The judge Mr Justice John Griffith Williams told the court he expected there to be a retrial before Christmas.

Wetherill and three others have admitted conspiracy to burgle.