Water supply restored to 70 properties in Mold, Flintshire
- 18 October 2013
The water supply has been restored to 70 properties cut off after a main burst on a Flintshire industrial estate.
Dwr Cymru Welsh Water was called to the Bromfield Industrial Estate in Mold early on Friday.
Emergency repair work was later carried out in Queen Lane.
A spokesman for Welsh Water apologised to customers for the inconvenience, but said everything was back to normal by late morning.