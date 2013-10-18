North East Wales

Water supply restored to 70 properties in Mold, Flintshire

The water supply has been restored to 70 properties cut off after a main burst on a Flintshire industrial estate.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water was called to the Bromfield Industrial Estate in Mold early on Friday.

Emergency repair work was later carried out in Queen Lane.

A spokesman for Welsh Water apologised to customers for the inconvenience, but said everything was back to normal by late morning.

