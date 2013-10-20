Part of A494 remains closed at Queensferry after spill

From the section

Image caption The lorry crashed onto its side on Thursday near the Sealand roundabout

Part of a dual carriageway remains closed on Sunday for repair work after a lorry overturned last week.

The A494 is shut eastbound at Queensferry, Flintshire, between the A548 Sealand Road/B5441 Welsh Road and A550 Welsh Road.

The lorry had spilled fuel after crashing onto its side on Thursday near to the Sealand roundabout in Garden City.

Resurfacing work is being carried out on the damaged section of carriageway.