Part of A494 remains closed at Queensferry after spill
- 20 October 2013
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Part of a dual carriageway remains closed on Sunday for repair work after a lorry overturned last week.
The A494 is shut eastbound at Queensferry, Flintshire, between the A548 Sealand Road/B5441 Welsh Road and A550 Welsh Road.
The lorry had spilled fuel after crashing onto its side on Thursday near to the Sealand roundabout in Garden City.
Resurfacing work is being carried out on the damaged section of carriageway.