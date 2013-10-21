A494 reopens at Queensferry following crash repair work
21 October 2013
North East Wales
A dual-carriageway in Flintshire has reopened to traffic following repairs after a lorry crash last week.
The lorry had lost its load and spilled fuel after it crashed onto its side near to the Sealand roundabout in Garden City on Thursday.
It led to the closure of the A494 eastbound at Queensferry so that resurfacing work could be carried out.
A spokesman for Traffic Wales said the road was reopened at about 17:45 BST on Sunday.