Kevin Rose suspended sentence over Lucy Brown death crash

A man who ran over and killed a student after fainting following a coughing fit from drinking coffee at the wheel has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Kevin Rose, 57, hit a Vauxhall Corsa before mounting a pavement in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

He struck pedestrian Lucy Brown, 18, of Prestatyn, killing her instantly.

Rose, of Guildford, Surrey, was given a 30-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for a year.

Rose was convicted last month at Caernarfon Crown Court of causing death by careless driving in November 2013 but was cleared of a more serious death by dangerous driving charge.

The trial heard Rose was driving a box van and had stopped at a lay-by.

He poured coffee from a flask and was drinking it while driving, which led to the fatal crash, he said.

The defendant coughed and fainted, meaning he was no longer in control of the vehicle.

Judge Robin Rowland, sentencing at Merthyr Crown Court, said: "Anyone contemplating this case cannot help but reflect that had you stayed for another minute or so to drink your coffee before driving off, the chain of events that followed would not have happened."

Rose was also ordered to pay £2,800 costs and a £100 surcharge.

PC Jo Roberts of North Wales Police said: "It is very sad that a small number of motorists still feel they can behave in a totally inconsiderate and careless manner when they take to the roads."