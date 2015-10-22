Mold's Daniel Owen Square officially reopens

From the section

Image caption The Daniel Owen statue was temporarily removed from its position when the square was repaved

A revamped Flintshire town square has reopened as part of a festival to celebrate its literary namesake.

A festival is being held on Mold's Daniel Owen Square to mark its £100,000 upgrade as part of the town's annual celebration of the novelist, described as the Welsh Dickens.

A statue of Owen, who died more than 100 years ago, overlooks the square, which now includes a performance area.

A time capsule is being buried next to the statue on Thursday.