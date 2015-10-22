Gun fanatic Craig Michael Hughes 'wanted to be Raoul Moat'

Image copyright PA Image caption Raoul Moat and Dale Cregan both shot police officers

A man obsessed with guns told a suicide helpline he was considering becoming another Raoul Moat, a court has heard.

Craig Michael Hughes, 33, said he hated police officers and planned to report a false crime about a number of people on marshes of the Dee Estuary.

Police would turn up in numbers and he would open fire, he said during a chat with an American crisis helpline.

Hughes, of Flint, Flintshire, admitted making threats to kill and was jailed for 12 months at Mold Crown Court.

David Mainstone, prosecuting, said Hughes told the online Hope Line Crisis Centre 20 August: "I am a suicidal gunman with a real passion for hating the police.

"Do you think you can talk me out of being the next Dale Cregan or Raoul Moat?"

He also wrote on an online helpline: "I am thinking of dropping off the planet, but I will have a lot of fun before I go and repay those who hate me and put me in this mindset."

Hughes said he wanted to commit suicide and take as many police officers as he could with him.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Craig Michael Hughes said he wanted to commit suicide and take as many police officers as he could with him

Staff were so concerned by his comments in two separate calls that they alerted the police.

Officers who went to his home recovered weapons which were lawfully held because they were antiques.

Andrew Green, defending, said Hughes made drunken empty threats and had no intention of carrying them out.

Judge Niclas Parry said: "To describe the level of public concern regarding so called headline attacks upon those tasked with protecting the public as high would be an understatement."