Work under way on Deeside's Flintshire Bridge

Work is under way on Flintshire Bridge which links Connah's Quay and Shotton to a major industrial estate, Wirral and Chester.

Maintenance on the cable-stayed bridge on the A548 over the River Dee will see it closed to traffic for several weekends in the coming two months.

The bridge crossing will also be reduced to one lane during weekdays.

Restrictions will be lifted during the Wales Rally GB in the second week of November.

Highways network manager Barry Wilkinson said: "We appreciate these works may cause some inconvenience but ask for the patience of the travelling public whilst this essential maintenance is carried out."

Weekend bridge closures: