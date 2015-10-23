Babysitter who beat up a two-year-old boy is jailed

A Flintshire man who beat up a two-year-old boy while babysitting has been jailed for a year.

Thomas Piggott, 22, forcibly pulled the child from between two banister rails before punching and slapping him.

Piggott, of no fixed abode but formerly of Bagillt, admitted causing actual bodily harm at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

Judge Niclas Parry said his actions would sicken any right-minded person.

The judge said Piggott had been entrusted to care for the child but attacked him in a "fit of rage".

"When you found him with his head stuck between the banister railings on the landing you grabbed him and pulled him back with force," he said.

"Putting it bluntly, this little boy was then beaten up."

'Horrible person'

However, the judge accepted it was an isolated incident and Piggott should never have been allowed to care for the child.

He was a troubled man with depression who reacted badly to stress, the court heard.

Judge Parry said Piggott's mental state was not up to the important task he was carrying out, telling him: "You did your best."

In his basis of plea, Piggott said he lost his temper before assaulting the boy, who suffered bruising.

His barrister, Philip Tully, said he accepted there was no justification for his actions, but added it was completely out of character.

Mr Tully said it was over in seconds, although it would have been frightening and highly unpleasant for the little boy.

"My client has been open and honest and he described himself as a horrible person for what he had done," he said.