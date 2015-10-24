North East Wales

Arson attacks on seven cars in Wrexham prompts police probe

Seven cars have been deliberately set on fire in Wrexham, prompting a police investigation.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Hightown area on Saturday morning.

The service's arson reduction manager Kevin Jones described the incidents as "extremely upsetting" and "potentially life-threatening".

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101.

