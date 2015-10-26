Denbighshire roads gritting route to be cut after review

The length of roads to be gritted in Denbighshire will be reduced this winter, the council has said.

Denbighshire will cut its 530-mile (853km) salting run by 27 miles (43km) after a review of the service.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet lead for environment, said the authority had decided to "rationalise" the number of roads salted while setting its budget.

"In almost all locations there is a suitable, parallel road close by that will still be treated," he added.