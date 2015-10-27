3,000 fish killed by Nant Mawr stream blockage

Image copyright Arctic-Images

Thousands of fish have been killed after a stream became blocked in Denbighshire.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said up to 3,000 fish had been killed on a mile-long (1.6km) stretch of the Nant Mawr between Ruthin and Denbigh.

The fish, including salmon, sea trout, brown trout, eels and bullheads, may have been dead for several days.

NRW said the carcasses were likely to float downstream and has asked people not to touch them.

The environment watchdog said the blockage had been removed and it would take action against anyone found to be responsible.