Denbigh private school to employ 150 people by 2018

Image copyright Eirian Evans/Geograph Image caption Howell's School closed in 2013, more than 150 years after it first opened its doors

A new private school in Denbighshire has said it will employ 150 people and have 450 pupils attending by 2018.

Myddelton College in Denbigh will open in the former Howell's School building after it went into liquidation in 2013.

The college will open next September when it is hoped it will have 50 staff and about 150 pupils.

Myddelton Education Investment Ltd, which runs the school, plans to have 300 boarders and 150 day pupils in future.

Denbighshire council leader Hugh Evans said: "Myddelton College's presence in Denbigh will have a positive impact on the local economy as an employer, with opportunities for local people in and around Denbigh to apply for quality jobs."

Recently-appointed headmaster Andy Howard described Denbigh as a "magnificent location".