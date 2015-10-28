Deeside rapist jailed for 11 years over bound-woman attack

Image copyright North Wales Police

A Flintshire man who bound and gagged a woman before raping her has been jailed for 11 years.

Lee James Mullen, 28, of Deeside, stuffed a sock in his victim's mouth and wrapped parcel tape around her mouth and head.

He was convicted of rape and sexual assault and was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday.

His victim vowed to get her life "back on track" and to not let the attack ruin it.

Judge Niclas Parry said it was a sustained attack on the victim, with Mullen out of control through alcohol and cocaine.

After raping the woman, he warned her not to call the police, saying that, if he went to prison, on his release he would "bring hell to her."

He was found guilty of rape and sexual assault and admitted assault and perverting the course of justice.

The judge said he would remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

The victim took to the stand after the jury's verdicts, to describe the impact of the "horrendous attack" on her.

In a statement she read out, she said it had left her with nightmares and in need of sleeping tablets.

Her confidence was shaken, she had flashbacks and she had to move away after being assaulted.

She said Mullen knew what he had done, but still forced her to endure a trial, adding: "He has got me here to humiliate me."

"But," she added, "I refuse to let him be the end of me. I will, with the court's help, get my life back on track."