Wrexham man's arson arrest after Hightown car fires
- 28 October 2015
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a spate of car fires in Wrexham.
Seven cars were set on fire in the Hightown area of the town on Saturday, prompting a police investigation.
North Wales Police said the arrested man was from Wrexham.
Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison said the investigation was ongoing.