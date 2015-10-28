North East Wales

Wrexham man's arson arrest after Hightown car fires

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a spate of car fires in Wrexham.

Seven cars were set on fire in the Hightown area of the town on Saturday, prompting a police investigation.

North Wales Police said the arrested man was from Wrexham.

Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison said the investigation was ongoing.

