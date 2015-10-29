Thieves steal four rings from Wrexham jewellery shop

Image copyright Google

Thieves have stolen four rings from a jewellery shop in Wrexham.

At about 12:30 GMT on Thursday, a man walked into Goldsmiths on Regent Street.

He asked to see some rings and while examining one of them, he snatched another three and ran out of the shop.

North Wales Police said he had an accomplice who waited outside while the theft was carried out. No-one was hurt.

The man who took the rings is described as being in his late 20s, about 5ft 8in tall, mixed race with a trimmed beard. He is of medium build and was wearing blue jeans and a black puffer jacket.

The man outside is white, in his late 20s, 6ft tall and of large build.