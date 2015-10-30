Remembrance mural on side of Flint Royal Oak pub

Image copyright Brian Powell Image caption Artist Brian Powell will create the painting based on this computer-generated image.

A mural will be painted on the side of a Flintshire pub to honour ex-service personnel ahead of Remembrance Day.

The shadow-effect image will feature two soldiers, crosses and Flint Castle, along with the saying 'Lest We Forget'.

Artist and soldier Brian Powell is painting the piece on the side of the Royal Oak in Flint on Friday.

Mitchell Hodson, 28, who got the idea from a similar mural he saw in Staffordshire, said: "Flint has a large military background, so it's apt."

Mr Hodson, a former corporal in the Royal Welsh Fusiliers, had the idea after seeing a painting dedicated to ex-forces members on a pub in Tamworth.

He approached the Royal Oak landlady, who got permission from the brewery, and the mural will stay up until Remembrance Day, after which time it will have to be painted over.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it finished," added Mr Hodson.