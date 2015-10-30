Wrexham Christmas shoebox appeal returns for 25th year

Image copyright Teams4U Image caption Volunteer Ray Brown delivers a shoe box to a child in Romania

A Christmas shoebox appeal is returning to Wrexham, as the initiative celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Charity Teams4U is appealing for donations as it aims to send 25,000 boxes to vulnerable children and families in Romania and Belarus.

The shoebox appeal was first started by Wrexham resident Dave Cooke in 1990.

It has previously come under criticism after complaints about its religious connections.

Lesley Griffiths AM is set to launch this year's appeal at Total Fitness in Rhosddu on Friday.

Mr Cooke said: "It would be fantastic to fill 25,000 boxes in our 25th year.

"It's a legacy to be very pleased with. I'm excited that it's still going and it's as strong today as when it first started."