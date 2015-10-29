Wrexham man charged with arson after cars fire in Hightown
- 29 October 2015
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 38-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of arson following a spate of car fires in Wrexham.
Seven cars were set on fire in the Hightown area of the town on Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison said the man, from Wrexham, was arrested on Wednesday.
He is due to appear at Wrexham Magistrates' Court on Friday.