North East Wales

Wrexham man charged with arson after cars fire in Hightown

One of the damaged cars Image copyright @leaderlive

A 38-year-old man has been charged with seven counts of arson following a spate of car fires in Wrexham.

Seven cars were set on fire in the Hightown area of the town on Saturday.

Det Ch Insp Neil Harrison said the man, from Wrexham, was arrested on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at Wrexham Magistrates' Court on Friday.