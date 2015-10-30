North East Wales

Investigation after police car torched in Wrexham

A parked police car has been set on fire in Wrexham.

The car was torched on Y Wern, Caia Park, just before 09:30 GMT on Friday but no-one was injured.

North Wales Police said this fire is not being connected to an arson attack at a derelict flat on Garner Road on Thursday evening.

An investigation has been launched into the car fire.

