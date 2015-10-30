Investigation after police car torched in Wrexham
- 30 October 2015
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A parked police car has been set on fire in Wrexham.
The car was torched on Y Wern, Caia Park, just before 09:30 GMT on Friday but no-one was injured.
North Wales Police said this fire is not being connected to an arson attack at a derelict flat on Garner Road on Thursday evening.
An investigation has been launched into the car fire.