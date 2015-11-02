Glan Clwyd MRI scanner to help claustrophobic patients

A north Wales hospital has invested in a new type of MRI body scanner to ease claustrophobic patients' fears.

Officials said an estimated one in seven scans can fail using traditional "tunnel" machines due to claustrophobic patients, causing them concerns and extra costs for the NHS.

The new device at Glan Clwyd Hospital, Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, is open and patients can be scanned standing up.

This means it can also highlight problems caused by weight.

It is hoped the £740,000 scanner will cut the hospital's electricity bill by £50,000 annually.