Man seriously injured in Wrexham crash
- 2 November 2015
A man has been seriously injured after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Wrexham.
The A525 was closed in both directions on Monday following the incident at about 18:30 GMT.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened between Heritage Way and Strytybydden.