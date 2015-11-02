North East Wales

Man seriously injured in Wrexham crash

A man has been seriously injured after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Wrexham.

The A525 was closed in both directions on Monday following the incident at about 18:30 GMT.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened between Heritage Way and Strytybydden.