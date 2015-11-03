Pedestrian's life-threatening injuries after Wrexham crash

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Wrexham has life-threatening injuries, police have said.

The A525 was closed in both directions on Monday following the incident between Heritage Way and Strytybydden at about 18:30 GMT.

The man, in his 40s, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries but then transferred to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police said the car involved was a green Ford Fiesta.