Pedestrian's life-threatening injuries after Wrexham crash
- 3 November 2015
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Wrexham has life-threatening injuries, police have said.
The A525 was closed in both directions on Monday following the incident between Heritage Way and Strytybydden at about 18:30 GMT.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries but then transferred to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.
Police said the car involved was a green Ford Fiesta.