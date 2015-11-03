Plas Madoc fire: Four teenagers charged with centre arson

Four teenagers have been charged with arson after a fire at Wrexham's Splash Magic Leisure Centre in Acrefair.

The youths, aged between 14 and 16, have been bailed and are set to appear before a youth court at a later date.

The fire at the Plas Madoc centre on 4 October left the main sports hall with smoke damage, while a fire exit and exterior cladding were also damaged.

The community took over running the venue last year after it was closed by Wrexham council.