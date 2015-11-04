North East Wales

Eight arrests after McDonald's Halloween attack in Mold

Eight teenagers have been arrested after a large group of youths attacked a McDonald's in Flintshire on Halloween.

North Wales Police said the group damaged windows at the Mold branch before damaging cars elsewhere.

A local resident also needed hospital treatment after being assaulted on Saturday night.

The incidents happened between 18:00 and 21:00 GMT. Seven people have been bailed and one released without charge.

