Eight arrests after McDonald's Halloween attack in Mold
- 4 November 2015
- From the section North East Wales
Eight teenagers have been arrested after a large group of youths attacked a McDonald's in Flintshire on Halloween.
North Wales Police said the group damaged windows at the Mold branch before damaging cars elsewhere.
A local resident also needed hospital treatment after being assaulted on Saturday night.
The incidents happened between 18:00 and 21:00 GMT. Seven people have been bailed and one released without charge.