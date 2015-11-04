Four hurt in a crash on A5014 Corwen road

From the section

Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Denbighshire.

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in the incident on the A5014 road at Corwen at 21:40 GMT on Tuesday.

He has been transferred to a trauma centre at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire.

The other casualties have been treated at Wrexham Maelor Hospital following the one-car crash involving a Renault Clio.

Witnesses are asked to call North Wales Police on 101.