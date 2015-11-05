People illegally living in caravans cost council £300k

Image copyright Getty Images

People illegally living in caravans costs Denbighshire council almost £300,000 a year, a report has said.

Site owners who allow people to use vans as permanent homes are breaching planning regulations.

There are about 6,000 static pitches and 900 touring pitches in the county.

A report to be discussed on Thursday said the council is losing at least £86,000 a year in council tax payments and an estimated £204,000 in grant money as people are not on the census.

The report said 20 children in Denbighshire schools live at nine holiday sites and more than 295 concessionary travel passes have been issued to people on 24 sites.

It added that, while there are some "problem sites," there are many which are well run and apply strict sales criteria forbidding unauthorised use.

A letter has been sent to caravan park owners asking them to include maps of their sites, including street names.

It said: "It is hoped that by being able to more closely monitor service use, this will subsequently have a positive impact upon your business, not only by encouraging more short-term visitors, who have been shown to spend more on local facilities in comparison to those who stay for extended periods, but also by supporting you to ensure your business is functioning within the conditions set out in your planning and licensing permissions."