North East Wales

Thieves steal ambulance blue lights in Wrexham

Damaged ambulance Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust

"Irresponsible" thieves vandalised an ambulance and stole its blue lights while paramedics were dealing with a medical emergency in Wrexham.

It happened when medics were called to Ruthin Road in the early hours, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

Manager Karl Hughes said the ambulance, a "precious resource", had been taken off the road for repairs following the "malicious act".

Witnesses were asked to call North Wales Police on 101.

