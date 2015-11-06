Thieves steal ambulance blue lights in Wrexham

Image copyright Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust

"Irresponsible" thieves vandalised an ambulance and stole its blue lights while paramedics were dealing with a medical emergency in Wrexham.

It happened when medics were called to Ruthin Road in the early hours, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

Manager Karl Hughes said the ambulance, a "precious resource", had been taken off the road for repairs following the "malicious act".

Witnesses were asked to call North Wales Police on 101.