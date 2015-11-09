Wrexham council proposes drink and drugs test for staff

Council employees in Wrexham could be tested for drink and drugs after whistleblowers reported alleged substance misuse at work.

Wrexham council has proposed testing staff to provide "a safe working environment" and to "act as a deterrent".

Staff suspected of having an alcohol or drug problem could be tested first, then staff at random after six months.

The proposal will go before the council's executive on Tuesday.

In a report, principal health and safety officer Nigel Lawrence said there have been "whistleblowing incidents" in relation to alleged drug use by council employees.

The report also noted a number of alcohol-related disciplinary cases and the fact illegal substances had been discovered on council property.