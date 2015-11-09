Wrexham to Chester rail upgrade may be delayed until 2016

Image copyright Network Rail

A £44m scheme to upgrade the train line between Wrexham and Chester may not be ready until 2016 due to "setbacks", Network Rail has said.

The work, aimed at decreasing journey times, was given the go-ahead in October 2013 and scheduled for completion by 2015.

The Welsh government said the delay was "unacceptable".

Network Rail said it was "reviewing different options for the final delivery" of the project.

James Jackson, route enhancement manager for Network Rail Wales, told BBC Radio Wales the delay to work was due to cabling problems and it may not be completed until next spring.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for the company, which manages most of the UK's rail network, said: "We have encountered some setbacks which mean that we've had to re-plan some of the work scheduled to take place this November."

The scheme will see 5.5 miles (8.9km) of track between Rossett Junction and Saltney Junction doubled, enabling more train services to operate every hour.

Level crossings at Green Lane - near Saltney - and at Balderton, Pulford and Broad-Oak - near Rossett - are also being upgraded as part of the project.