Murder and violent disorder charges after Rhyl stabbing

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar died from a stab wound

Two youths have appeared in court charged with murder following a stabbing in Denbighshire on Sunday.

Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar, 37, died after a disturbance on Prince Edward Avenue, Rhyl, at about 03:00 BST.

The 15 and 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody until a hearing at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

Wrexham Magistrates' Court heard one of the youths was also charged with wounding another man.

Four other men - Mr Singh's cousin, Amar Singh, 28, and younger brother, Mohanjeet Singh, 18, Ameer Hamza Wahid, 24, and Sanah Ullah, 30, all from Greater Manchester - have been remanded in custody until 2 June, charged with violent disorder.

A 15-year-old youth, also from Greater Manchester, was charged with violent disorder and remanded in youth detention until 2 June.

Image caption Prince Edward Avenue in Rhyl

In a statement released by North Wales Police, Mr Singh-Bhakar's wife, Sushi, said her shopkeeper husband had been a "real family man".

"He was so caring and everything he did was for his family and his two children," she said.

"He was my soul mate and everyone loved him to bits. We will miss his smile and the way he lit up a room when he walked in."