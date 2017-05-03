Serious sexual assault on coastal path investigated

A woman was sexually assaulted while walking on a coastal path in Flintshire, police have said.

The incident happened near Dee View Road, Connah's Quay, between 15:00 BST and 17:00 on Monday 24 April.

North Wales Police said the victim was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Officers want to speak to a potential witness, described as a white man who is about 19 years old with chin length dark brown curly hair who was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and trainers.