Man arrested in Deeside slavery investigation bailed

A man who was arrested following an investigation into modern slavery in Flintshire has been bailed by police.

Three men were taken to a "place of safety" after police raids in Deeside on Thursday, 27 April.

It followed complaints they had been held "virtual captives" for up to three years.

The arrested man, who is local to the area, was questioned by detectives along with two others who were interviewed on a "voluntary basis".

On Wednesday, North Wales Police said two of the men found in the raids have declined any further assistance while the third remains "safeguarded".

The investigation was part of a wider operation which aims to tackle serious and organised crime in north Wales, with a specific focus on human exploitation.