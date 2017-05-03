Wrexham dairy creates 70 jobs after £22m funding

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The business started as a doorstep round using milk from the family dairy farm at Minera

A dairy in Wrexham is to create 70 new jobs following £22m investment.

Tomlinson's Dairies is expanding its cold storage facilities after receiving £5m from Welsh Government, £2m from Finance Wales and £14.5m from HSBC.

The dairy, established by two brothers in 1983, turns over about £45m a year and is now the largest milk processing business in Wales

"We're proud to expand and create 70 new jobs for the local area," said managing director Philip Tomlinson.

The dairy created 60 jobs after a £14m expansion in 2016 as the company, which employs about 170 staff, planned to double its production to 25 million litres of fresh milk a year.

Tomlinson's, based on the Five Crosses Industrial Park in Coedpoeth, was created when Philip and John Tomlinson expanded their doorstep milk round from the family dairy farm in nearby Minera.