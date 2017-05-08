Inquest into Rhyl shopkeeper Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar's death
- 8 May 2017
- From the section North East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An inquest has been opened into the death of a shopkeeper in Rhyl, Denbighshire.
The hearing in Ruthin was told 37-year-old Amarjeet Singh-Bhakar died from a stab wound to the neck after a disturbance in Prince Edward Avenue on 30 April.
Two teenage boys have been charged with his murder and are due to stand trial in October.
The inquest was adjourned.
Mr Singh-Bhakar, from Manchester, owned a clothes shop in Rhyl's White Rose Centre.