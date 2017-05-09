Lily Baxandall's A&E ambulance wait 'caused damage'

Image caption Lily Baxandall died following a four-hour wait in an ambulance outside Glan Clwyd Hospital

A five-hour wait in an ambulance caused permanent damage to a woman who later died after going to hospital following a fall at her home, an inquest heard.

Lily Baxandall, 95, was conscious when taken to Denbighshire's Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, on 1 September 2014, but deteriorated in the ambulance which was held in a queue of 11.

Her great niece Dr Kate Thomas said her condition worsened as the wait went on.

The Ruthin inquest heard the hospital was exceptionally busy that day.

Mrs Baxandall, who lived alone, arrived at the hospital with a head injury and bruising to her face at about 16:50 BST.

But she was not admitted to the accident and emergency department until 21:40.

'Exceptional night'

In a statement to the inquest, Dr Thomas said her aunt was initially fully conscious and able to hold a conversation, but her condition got worse as time went on.

Dr Thomas added it was clear to her there had been a bleed on her brain, but she felt it was too late to give treatment to reverse the blood thinning effects of the warfarin she was taking for a heart condition.

Treatment was stopped the next day and Mrs Baxandall died on 5 September.

Frances Millar, who was the on-call matron that night, said it was a very busy day that became an "exceptional night", with hospitals in Wrexham and Bangor also at full capacity.

She said the situation got worse and later in the night 13 ambulances were queuing to drop off patients and more staff were called in.

"Everybody was working very, very hard," she said, adding she could not see what could have been done differently.

She said the situation later improved, extra staff went home at 02.45 and by 05:00 there were no ambulances waiting.

The hearing continues.