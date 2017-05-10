Four children rescued after candle fire in Rhyl house
- 10 May 2017
- From the section North East Wales
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four children and a woman have been rescued from a house fire in Denbighshire which was caused by an unattended candle.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sandringham Avenue, Rhyl, at about 03:30 BST on Wednesday.
The blaze broke out in a bedroom but none of those rescued suffered life-threatening injuries.
They were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan for precautionary checks.