Four children rescued after candle fire in Rhyl house

Image copyright Google

Four children and a woman have been rescued from a house fire in Denbighshire which was caused by an unattended candle.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sandringham Avenue, Rhyl, at about 03:30 BST on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in a bedroom but none of those rescued suffered life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan for precautionary checks.