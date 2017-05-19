Flint town centre housing and health plans on show

Image copyright Geograph | Jaggery

A multi-million pound social housing and health project is being unveiled to the public on Friday.

Flintshire council is building 92 homes in Flint and work is under way on a £10m extra care housing scheme with 70 apartments for people aged over 60.

A new £5m health centre also forms part of the major redevelopment.

Flintshire council's chief officer Clare Budden said the projects would "breathe new life into the heart of the town".

The work began after the council demolished more than 200 maisonettes - built in the 1970s - that were said to be restricting town centre development.

The extra care housing, called Llys Raddington, is being managed by Clwyd Alyn Housing Association.

Image copyright Pennaf Housing Group Image caption Pennaf Housing secured the extra care housing project with £2m Welsh Government support

Manager Steve Robinson said it would allow people to live independently in high-quality, mobility-friendly apartments.

There will also be a restaurant on site and services such as assisted bathing.

It is due to be completed next spring.

The health centre will house two of Flint's GP practices, as well as dental services and occupational therapists.

It will replace services previously provided by sites including Borough Grove Clinic and Flint Hospital, which campaigners had tried to save from closure in 2012.

The information event is open between 09:00-13:00 BST at the town's Gaumont Plaza Cinema.

Flintshire council has vowed to build 500 new homes, including 200 council houses, after setting up a company called NEW Homes and Property Management.