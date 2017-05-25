Arrest after seven-vehicle crash on A55 at Rhuallt Hill
25 May 2017
North East Wales
A motorist has been arrested following a seven-vehicle crash which caused delays on the A55 in Denbighshire.
Part of the carriageway was blocked in the westbound incident at Rhuallt Hill before 13:00 BST on Thursday.
North Wales Police said no-one was injured.
One motorist was arrested after failing a roadside breath test, a spokesman said.