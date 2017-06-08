Men jailed for Mark Mason Rhyl Home Bargains killing

Image caption Anthony Baines, James Davies and Mark Ennis leaving Mold Crown Court last month

Four men convicted of killing a rival drug dealer in a gang-related revenge attack in Rhyl have been jailed at Mold Crown Court.

Mark Mason, 48, from Rhyl, was stabbed to death in the car park at the town's Home Bargains last October.

Last month James Davies, 20, was convicted of murder, and Anthony Baines, 30, and Mark Ennis, 30, were convicted of manslaughter.

Jake Melia, 21, had previously admitted murdering the father of two.

Davies, Baines and Ennis denied murdering Mr Mason, who was stabbed 22 times, but they were convicted by a jury after a long trial at the same court in May.

Davies was sentenced to life with a 25-year minimum, Melia to 22 years and six months minimum, Baines to 17 years for manslaughter - of which he will serve half - and six years for wounding to run concurrently, and Ennis to 14 years for manslaughter.

The trial heard the attack was the result of a turf war which had erupted between two rival gangs over the control of the drugs trade in Rhyl.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Mark Mason was killed in a car park

The judge, Mrs Justice Nicola Davies, said Mr Mason was a "loving and caring father and son" and described the attack as "swift, savage and terrifying".

Iwan Jenkins of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "This attack was carried out in a public area with no concern for those who may've seen it.

"The sale of drugs was the catalyst for this crime and it highlights how damaging to the community this illegal activity continues to be.

"Our thoughts are with the families of those involved."