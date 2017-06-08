Close battle between Labour and Tory in the north east
- 8 June 2017
- From the section North East Wales
The polls have closed in the north east constituencies, where a number of seats are expected to be hotly-contested.
Wrexham and Clwyd South are expected to be to two of the first seats in Wales to declare.
They were held by Labour at the 2015 election but are key Conservative targets.
The Vale of Clwyd was won by Tory GP James Davies in 2015 with a small majority of 237 over Labour.
Alyn and Deeside and Delyn were also won by Labour in 2015.