Clwydian Range and Dee Valley 'too popular' with visitors

Image copyright Stephen Craven / Geograph Image caption Visitors to the Horseshoe Falls rose by almost 3,700

Some visitor hotspots in north Wales are becoming "too popular for their own good", a report has said.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley report showed visitor numbers rose in 2016-17, warning this could have a "detrimental impact" on the landscape.

A study is being carried out to see whether numbers can be reduced at peak times.

It will also examine whether the tourism benefits can be spread to surrounding areas.

Following improvements to access, the number of people who visited the Horseshoe Falls near Llangollen rose from 107,707 in 2015-16 to 111,401 this past year, the report said.

Visits to Pen y Pigyn overlooking Corwen went up from 5,048 to 7,505 and the number of visitors to the car park at Llangwyfan on the Offa's Dyke footpath rose from 11,544 to 22,626.

Denbighshire council is due to discuss the report on Friday.