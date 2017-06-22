Drug driver jailed over fatal Mold A541 crash

Image caption Lee Bennison leaves behind his baby son Osian and partner Delyth Jones

A drug driver who admitted causing the death of a "brilliant daddy" in a Flintshire crash has been jailed for five years and four months.

Lee Bennison, 33, had only recently become a father when he was hit by Paul Mayor's car on the A541 between Mold and Pontblyddyn on 5 September 2016.

Mold Crown Court heard that Mayor, 45, from Liverpool, had failed a drugs test with traces of cocaine in his blood.

Sentencing him, Judge Niclas Parry said the crash was "thoroughly avoidable".

The court heard Mayor was under the influence of drugs when he turned right into the path of Mr Bennison's red Kawasaki motorcycle without seeing him.

Mr Bennison, from Leeswood, was thrown into the air and landed on a grass verge 25m (82ft) away. He died at the scene.

The court was told Mayor, who admitted causing death by careless driving, was more than six times the prescribed limit of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine - 329 microgrammes compared to the legal limit of 50.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mayor also suffered from anxiety and depression, the court heard

He said he could not explain why he had not seen Mr Bennison's approaching motorbike, which should have been visible to him for some 22 seconds.

Danian Sabino, defending, said that Mayor had got over his addictions but had then relapsed.

Judge Parry said it was an aggravating feature that the crash took place just three days after he had been bailed for an earlier incident of driving under the influence of two drugs.

"The family has been devastated because once again you have shown utter contempt for the safety of others who use our public roads," he said.

"You were simply not fit to control a vehicle."

'Thoughtful and kind'

Mr Bennison's partner, Delyth Jones, said it was impossible to put their loss into words.

"He was our past, future and present. He was an amazing daddy and the most thoughtful and kind partner anyone could ask for," she said, in an impact statement read before the court.

"We were an incredibly happy family bubble that had such fun and adventure ahead of us and that has been destroyed by the actions of one man."

Mayor was also banned from driving for seven years and ordered to take an extended retest.