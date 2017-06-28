Relatives of Welsh victims react to Hillsborough charges

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption John McBrien was one of 96 football fans fatally injured in a terrace crush at Hillsborough

Relatives of Welsh victims of the Hillsborough disaster have given a mixed response to news six senior figures are to be prosecuted.

The Crown Prosecution Service said those six would include former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, match commander at the FA Cup semi-final when 96 Liverpool fans were fatally injured in a crush.

Sarah Brown, whose husband died, said she was "pleased with the decision".

But Joan Hope, whose son died, said for her justice would never be done.

Last year, new inquests into the 1989 disaster at the Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield concluded the fans had been unlawfully killed.

The CPS revealed the names of those individuals who would face prosecution in Warrington on Wednesday. No organisation will face corporate charges.

The six men charged over Hillsborough

Hillsborough: Criminal charges explained

Sarah Brown's husband Steven, from Wrexham, was killed in the tragedy when she was pregnant with their daughter.

He had been to the match with his brother Andrew, who attended the charging decision meeting.

She said she did not go to Warrington herself because "it's all too much".

Mrs Brown said while she was "pleased with the decision" to bring charges, "it's been a long time coming".

"I am trying to let it sink in. It's the decision we wanted but because we've been shoved from pillar to post, we honestly didn't believe we'd get to this," she said.

Joan Hope's 18-year-old son John McBrien died at Hillsborough and she said, for her family, the tragedy had "ruined our lives".

"They were so wonderful, the people who lost their lives. I think about John every day of my life," said Mrs Hope, from Holywell, in Flintshire.

But she added that the aftermath of the tragedy should have been dealt with in 1989. The stress of the inquests and inquiries over the past 28 years had "taken their toll", she said.

One of her sons went to the inquest hearings more than 100 times because she was too ill to attend more than a couple of times. "It really affected him," she said.

"I have given up trying to get justice. I have to accept injustice."