Swabs from murdered girl's body 'matched accused's DNA'

Image copyright North Wales Police

DNA extracted from samples from the scene of a schoolgirl's murder 40 years ago is a billion times more likely to belong to the accused than anyone else, a court has heard.

Stephen Anthony Hough, 58, is on trial for the rape and murder of 15-year-old Janet Commins in Flint in 1976.

He denies the charges, also including sexual assault and manslaughter.

Forensic scientist Alexander Peet told Mold Crown Court swabs taken from her body matched Mr Hough's DNA profile.

Mr Peet, who works for DNA testing service Cellmark, said in at least one of the samples tested, he believed the DNA originated from sperm cells.

The court heard DNA assumed to belong to Janet was also detected in one test.

Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Stephen Hough (r) denies all the charges against him

In another, there were "low level" indications of a third contributor, but it was not possible to determine their origin.

Mr Peet said that reading could be "an artefact of the DNA process itself," or could be down to "tiny fragments" of DNA being introduced in the collection process.

Cross-examining Mr Peet, Patrick Harrington QC said the defence did "not dispute any of the scientific observations you make", but said there was a "paramount" need for integrity and continuity when it comes to the source of the material.

He added this was a "very unusual case and it may even be a unique case".

Janet's body was found in a field on 11 January 1976.

One man has already served a sentence after admitting Janet's manslaughter, but he said he did not kill her.

The trial continues.