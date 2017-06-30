Ex-tennis player Dan Sanders admits child sex offences
- 30 June 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A former professional tennis player has pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child.
Daniel Sanders, who is originally from Wrexham and once played doubles with Tim Henman, played his last professional match in 1996.
The 42-year-old then started a coaching career in the town, but now lives in Merriott, Somerset.
He admitted all eight charges at Mold Crown Court on Friday and was bailed until sentencing on 27 July.