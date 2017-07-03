4x4 drivers near Llangollen 'targeted by metal spikes'

Image copyright Duncan Barret Image caption Metal detectors have been used to find spikes on the unsurfaced public road

Metal spikes have been placed along a Denbighshire country lane to deter 4x4 drivers from using it, a countryside driving group has claimed.

Darren Henson, from North Wales Green Lane Association (Glass), said 12 metal spikes had been recovered from an ancient lane known as Whitestones near Plas Nantyr, Llangollen.

He said it could "endanger life", with ramblers and horse riders using it.

North Wales Police said it was aware of reports of spikes.

A spokeswoman added they had not received a formal complaint and the council was looking into it.

Members of Glass, which works to protect unsurfaced ancient public roads and promote sensible driving in the countryside, raised funds to purchase metal detectors after one vehicle received three punctures two weeks ago.

Image copyright Duncan Barret Image caption Spikes, nails and caltrops have been found on the lane

Mr Henson said: "There's no excuse to put these in the lanes. It could endanger life.

"We're not doing any harm. There are always going to be people who go off-piste and leave gates open but we're the people who have a problem with those people too. We're on their side.

"Some people just don't want us driving there.

"For us [4x4 drivers] its an inconvenience but if dogs or horses step on it, it'll be a different case. If a horse stood on it, it could be put down and who knows about the rider."

Image copyright Duncan Barret Image caption Drivers of 4x4s have reported getting punctures from the lane